Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.80. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,201. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

