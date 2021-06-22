Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 55,245 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. 259,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

