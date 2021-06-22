Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $28.45 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,487 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. 2,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,992. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

