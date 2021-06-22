Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,778 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,361. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

