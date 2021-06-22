Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

