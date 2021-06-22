Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its progress on the transformation plan. The company is ahead of track with the launch of Owned Brands as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio, rebuilding its revenues and margins. It recently launched three Owned Brands, including Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away. This brings the company’s Owned Brands launches so far this year to six. It targets at least eight Owned Brands launches by the end of February 2022 and at least 10 by fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Improved margins and lower expenses led to the third successive quarter of profit growth. However, its drab sales, dismal store traffic, elevated shipping constraints and rising freight costs, remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

