Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Befesa stock opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Monday. Befesa has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1-year high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.11.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

