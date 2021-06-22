Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,038.50 ($26.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,184.05. The firm has a market cap of £103.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

