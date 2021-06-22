BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,780 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,125 ($27.76).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,045.40 ($26.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,184.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

