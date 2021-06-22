Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00637099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.77 or 0.07214973 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,734,265 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.