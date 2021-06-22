Big Lots Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 434% compared to the average volume of 2,383 call options.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. 44,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.