Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.01 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bill.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bill.com by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

