BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 19,269 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BCAB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 282,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

