BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

