Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 108,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.43 million and a P/E ratio of 112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

