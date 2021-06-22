BitBall (BTB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 13% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.22 or 1.00237258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

