bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00113834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.55 or 1.00695783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

