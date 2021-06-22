Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309.48 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $309.48 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.66 or 0.00049234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.01389218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00368446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

