Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $39,714.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $123,914.81 and $39,714.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

