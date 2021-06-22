Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00134218 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.