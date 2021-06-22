BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.60. 287,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

