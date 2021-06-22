BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $68,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $10,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

MPAA stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

