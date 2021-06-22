BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stoneridge worth $67,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

