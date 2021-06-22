BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $71,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.