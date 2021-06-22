BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,176. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

