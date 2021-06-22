Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 10,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,470,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

BLDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

