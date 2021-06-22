Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 38,368 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,456.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

