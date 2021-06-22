Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.20 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gartner by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.