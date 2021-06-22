Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 17,564 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

