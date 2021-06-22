Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,995 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

