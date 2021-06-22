Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,006 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.20% of CAI International worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE CAI opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

