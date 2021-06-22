Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,324 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

