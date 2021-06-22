Blair William & Co. IL Sells 443 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $518.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

