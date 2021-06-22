Blocery Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Blocery has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

