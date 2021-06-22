Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -108.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 180.6%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

