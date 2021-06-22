B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

LON:BME traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 555.20 ($7.25). 1,162,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,826. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 386.80 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

