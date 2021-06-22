BMO Capital Markets Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.55. 292,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$7.19 and a one year high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

