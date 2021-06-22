BMTC Group Inc. (GBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GBT opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.87. BMTC Group has a 1 year low of C$7.26 and a 1 year high of C$15.32. The firm has a market cap of C$512.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.61.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$177.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BMTC Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

