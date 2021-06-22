BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,934 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 147,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 327,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GORO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.87. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

