BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,162 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

