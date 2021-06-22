BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBN. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

