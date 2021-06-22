BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $567.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

