BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,009 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Eastern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Eastern by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Eastern by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The Eastern Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.