BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,412 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

