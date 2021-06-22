BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 28,231 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Software were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,340 shares of company stock worth $2,318,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.42 million, a PE ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

