BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $246.58

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.58 or 0.00722394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $15,227.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,494 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

