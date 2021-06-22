BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0017

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $12,533.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.