Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

