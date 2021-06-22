Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in D.R. Horton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 493,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

