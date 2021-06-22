Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,486.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,815 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

